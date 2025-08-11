Next Article
1,000+ hospitals penalized for breaking Ayushman Bharat rules
Over 1,000 hospitals have been penalized for breaking rules under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), India's big health insurance program that gives eligible people up to ₹5 lakh of free treatment each year.
Since 2018, authorities have de-empaneled 1,114 hospitals and fined a total of ₹122 crore across 1,504 hospitals.
How the scheme works
AB-PMJAY has a strict anti-fraud approach—there's even a National Anti-Fraud Unit to catch any shady practices.
If you're eligible, hospitals must treat you, and there are complaint systems at every level if something goes wrong.
Claims are settled pretty quickly too: payments usually come through in just 15-30 days.
Regular checks help keep everything on track and fair for everyone.