'Coolie' cast fees: Here's how much Rajinikanth, Aamir earned

The highly anticipated film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring superstar Rajinikanth , is set to release on Thursday, August 14. The star-studded cast also includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan , and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo role. As the film gears up for release, netizens are curious about the fees charged by the director and actors. Here's what we know so far.

Superstars' remuneration Rajinikanth and Khan According to a report by Deccan Herald, Rajinikanth charged between ₹150-250 crore for Coolie. On the other hand, despite his superstar status, Khan reportedly charged no fee for his role in Coolie. However, there are conflicting reports, with one source suggesting he received ₹20 crore. Meanwhile, Khan called his role in Coolie a tribute to Rajinikanth.

Antagonist's remuneration Nagarjuna and Haasan Telugu megastar Nagarjuna will play the antagonist in Coolie, a character named Simon. Reports suggest Nagarjuna charged between ₹10-30 crore for his role. Meanwhile, Haasan, who plays a pivotal role in Coolie, has reportedly been paid ₹4 crore for her performance. She will be seen playing an intense character who works closely with Rajinikanth's character, Deva.