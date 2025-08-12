'Coolie' cast fees: Here's how much Rajinikanth, Aamir earned
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring superstar Rajinikanth, is set to release on Thursday, August 14. The star-studded cast also includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo role. As the film gears up for release, netizens are curious about the fees charged by the director and actors. Here's what we know so far.
Superstars' remuneration
Rajinikanth and Khan
According to a report by Deccan Herald, Rajinikanth charged between ₹150-250 crore for Coolie. On the other hand, despite his superstar status, Khan reportedly charged no fee for his role in Coolie. However, there are conflicting reports, with one source suggesting he received ₹20 crore. Meanwhile, Khan called his role in Coolie a tribute to Rajinikanth.
Antagonist's remuneration
Nagarjuna and Haasan
Telugu megastar Nagarjuna will play the antagonist in Coolie, a character named Simon. Reports suggest Nagarjuna charged between ₹10-30 crore for his role. Meanwhile, Haasan, who plays a pivotal role in Coolie, has reportedly been paid ₹4 crore for her performance. She will be seen playing an intense character who works closely with Rajinikanth's character, Deva.
Additional fees
Other cast members and crew fees
Actor Sathyaraj, known for his role as Katappa in the Baahubali series, reportedly received ₹5 crore for Coolie. While Kannada superstar Upendra reportedly charged between ₹4-5 crore for his role. Director Kanagaraj revealed that he charged ₹50 crore to helm Coolie, maintaining his blockbuster success rate at the box office. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander was paid around ₹15 crore for his contribution to the film's music score.