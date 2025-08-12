Bhopal doctor loses ₹10L in 'Bigg Boss' entry scam

In a shocking incident, a dermatologist from Bhopal has been reportedly duped of ₹10 lakh by fraudsters who promised him an entry into the popular reality show Bigg Boss . The victim, Dr. Abhineet Gupta, has lodged an FIR at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai after filing an earlier complaint in Bhopal. The accused has been identified as Karan Singh, who claimed to have connections with the makers of Bigg Boss.

Scam details What did Gupta reveal about the incident? During a press conference in Mumbai, Gupta revealed that Singh had approached him in 2022 with an offer to help him enter Bigg Boss. "He talked about giving one crore rupees, but I said that I do not have that much money." "Then he went to Mumbai, and he made me talk to his colleagues on the phone. He talked about giving ₹60 lakh and told me to pay in cash," Gupta said.

Payment made Gupta saw his name was missing from contestants' list Gupta further stated that Singh called him to Mumbai and arranged a meeting with Harish Shah, Senior Vice President of Endemol Company. Subsequently, Singh asked for money, and Gupta transferred ₹10L to him. However, when the list of contestants for Bigg Boss Season 16 was announced, Gupta's name was missing.

Evasion tactics Gupta demanded his money back from Singh When Gupta questioned Singh about his absence from the contestant list, he claimed that Gupta would enter as a wild card mid-show. However, this did not happen even in the subsequent season (Season 17). "When season 17 also ended, I asked Karan Singh to return the 10 lakh rupees. But he kept making me run around," Gupta said. After two years of delays, an FIR was finally registered against Singh under Section 420 of the IPC for fraud.

Ongoing probe Singh is currently absconding Singh is currently absconding, and police are on the lookout for him. They are also probing whether he has duped others in a similar manner. Gupta has expressed his desire to raise awareness about such scams so that no one else falls victim to fraudsters like Singh. Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is one of India's most popular television shows.