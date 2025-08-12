'War 2': YRF cuts 28 scenes, 6.25 minutes post-censor

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given a U/A certification to the much-anticipated action thriller War 2 , led by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR . The film's team had to make some changes to secure this certification, reported Bollywood Hungama. The cuts involved removing a nine-second bikini shot of Kiara Advani in the song Aawan Jaawan, muting six lines with "inappropriate references," and modifying one dialogue.

Additional edits The film's final edit is 173.24 minutes long Apart from the mandatory changes suggested by CBFC, the War 2 team also voluntarily made some cuts to shorten the film's length. The film's final edit runs 173.24 minutes, slightly less than three hours. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has made changes in a total of 28 scenes, with most deletions being just a few seconds long.

Scene modifications Here are the major cuts Of the 28 scenes edited, 22 have had deleted shots of less than 10 seconds. One chase sequence was shortened by 16 seconds, while another action scene was cut down by 24 seconds. A particular dialogue between the protagonists was reduced by one minute and 19 seconds, the longest cut in any scene. The speed of the rolling end credits was also altered, reducing the film's runtime by one minute and 47 seconds.