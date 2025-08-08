YRF trims down 'War 2'; SRK, Salman, Alia cameos expected
In a bid to tighten the pace of War 2, makers have reportedly trimmed the Bollywood film down by 13 minutes. The Ayan Mukerji-directed action thriller will now reapply for Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approval with a revised runtime of 170 minutes, down from the original 183 minutes. The decision was taken to enhance the film's pacing, particularly in its second half, reported Mid-Day.
Cameo appearances
Team is also working on separate certification for post-credit scene
Reportedly, despite receiving the censor board's stamp on the longer version, minds at Yash Raj Films thought it was best to further tighten the offering. The team is also working on a separate certification for its post-credit scene, which they plan to submit this week. Rumors suggest that the YRF Spy Universe's Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan), Salman Khan (Tiger), and Alpha actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will all be appearing in this sequence. However, the makers have not confirmed anything.
Release date
More about 'War 2'
The film, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, marking their first-ever collaborations with each other, is slated to release on August 14, 2025. It is a sequel to Siddharth Anand's blockbuster War (2019), which starred Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The interconnected spy universe that includes Pathaan and Tiger 3 will likely be explored further in this installment.