YRF trims down 'War 2'; SRK, Salman, Alia cameos expected 

Cameo appearances

Team is also working on separate certification for post-credit scene

Reportedly, despite receiving the censor board's stamp on the longer version, minds at Yash Raj Films thought it was best to further tighten the offering. The team is also working on a separate certification for its post-credit scene, which they plan to submit this week. Rumors suggest that the YRF Spy Universe's Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan), Salman Khan (Tiger), and Alpha actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will all be appearing in this sequence. However, the makers have not confirmed anything.