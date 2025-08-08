Jack Nicholson's grandson arrested on domestic violence charges

Sean Knight Nicholson, the eldest grandson of Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson, was arrested on felony domestic violence charges in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old music producer was accused of assaulting an unidentified woman, reported The US Sun. He was booked and released on a $50K bond on Tuesday (August 5). His next court appearance is set for August 26, where he could face up to four years in state prison if found guilty.

Family ties Know more about Nicholson Nicholson is the son of Jennifer Nicholson, Jack's eldest child with ex-wife Sandra Knight. Jennifer shares Nicholson and his brother Duke with her ex-husband Mark Norfleet. The couple was married from 1997 to 2003. Nicholson, who studied film at Emerson College, is now a music producer, while Duke has pursued acting roles in Us and Dreamland.

Online persona His Instagram bio On Instagram, Nicholson describes himself as a music producer specializing in Horror Composition, Experimental Club, Hardcore, Dark Ambient, and Phonk. He also refers to himself as a "Patron of the dark arts." His posts often show him dressed in dark gothic attire with black nail polish and sunglasses.