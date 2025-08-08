Adele's voice took over charts and culture

From her powerful voice to relatable lyrics, British singer-songwriter Adele has become a cultural icon in America. Her journey to superstardom has been paved with a number of achievements that have resonated with audiences all over the country. From chart-topping albums to memorable live performances, Adele's influence transcends music, even impacting fashion and pop culture. Here's how Adele did it.

Drive 1 Breakthrough with '21' Adele's sophomore album, 21, which was released in 2011, changed her career completely. The album had hits like Rolling in the Deep and Someone Like You, which dominated charts across the globe. In the US alone, 21 sold over 11 million copies and bagged six Grammy Awards. Its success made Adele a household name and proved how she could touch listeners' hearts with her music.

Drive 2 Memorable live performances Adele's live performances have been instrumental in solidifying her icon status. Her concerts are emotional rollercoasters and a display of her vocal prowess. From her Royal Albert Hall appearance to headlining the Glastonbury Festival, her performances not just showed her talent but also won her over the American audiences who love authenticity and raw emotion on stage.

Drive 3 Impact on fashion trends Beyond music, Adele has also influenced fashion trends with her classic style choices. Known for her elegant gowns and timeless looks, she has graced numerous red carpets with her sophistication. Her love for black dresses became iconic during the Grammys and Oscars-like award shows. This understated yet glamorous style resonated with fans who admired both her musical talent and style.