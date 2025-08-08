Next Article
'Kantara Chapter 1': Rukmini Vasanth looks regal as Kanakavathi
Hombale Films just dropped the first look of Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi in Kantara Chapter 1, and she looks absolutely regal in traditional attire and bold jewelry.
This film is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, with Rishab Shetty returning as writer, director, and lead.
The new poster has definitely amped up the buzz for its release.
Release date and language of 'Kantara Chapter 1'
Kantara Chapter 1 dives into Karnataka's ancient Kadamba period, promising some seriously rich visuals and cultural vibes.
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, it's set to release worldwide on October 2, 2025—in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English—so mark your calendars!