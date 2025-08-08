'Kantara Chapter 1': Rukmini Vasanth looks regal as Kanakavathi Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Hombale Films just dropped the first look of Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi in Kantara Chapter 1, and she looks absolutely regal in traditional attire and bold jewelry.

This film is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, with Rishab Shetty returning as writer, director, and lead.

The new poster has definitely amped up the buzz for its release.