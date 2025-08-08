'Trending' on OTT: When and where to watch
"Trending," a fresh Tamil techno-thriller from first-time director Sivaraj N, is now out on SunNXT (with OTTplay Premium).
The story follows Kalaiyarasan and Priyalaya as influencer partners who get pulled into a risky game after their online earnings vanish, shining a light on the dark side of social media obsession.
How to watch the film
You can catch "Trending" exclusively on SunNXT.
If you're browsing for more, this week's Tamil OTT lineup also features "Maaman" (ZEE5), "Paranthu Po" (JioHotstar), and "Oho Enthan Baby" (Netflix)—so there's plenty to add to your watchlist.
Cast and crew
Alongside the leads, you'll spot Prem Kumar, Besant Ravi, Vidhya Borgia, and Shivanya.
The film brings together cinematographer Praveen Balu, editor Nagooran Ramachandran, and composer Sam C.S.