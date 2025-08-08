'Trending' on OTT: When and where to watch Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

"Trending," a fresh Tamil techno-thriller from first-time director Sivaraj N, is now out on SunNXT (with OTTplay Premium).

The story follows Kalaiyarasan and Priyalaya as influencer partners who get pulled into a risky game after their online earnings vanish, shining a light on the dark side of social media obsession.