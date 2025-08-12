'War 2' pre-sales surge, ₹35 crore opening in sight

The advance booking for the much-anticipated action thriller War 2 , starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR , has finally picked up pace after an initial slow start. With more than a day and a half left before release, the film has sold around 60,000 tickets across major national chains and is expected to surpass 1,00,000 by day's end, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Ticket sales 'War 2' unlikely to match 'War's advance booking numbers Despite the surge in ticket sales, the advance bookings for War 2 are still below expectations. The film is likely to have a lower final advance booking than its predecessor, War, which is unexpected. Experts had initially estimated that War 2 would earn between ₹50-60cr on its first day, but it is now projected to start with a collection of around ₹35cr unless there is a drastic change in the next two days.

Earnings Looking at the ticket sales in numbers The Hindi 2D version of War 2 sold around 7,535 tickets across 2,233 shows and earned an estimated ₹30.11L. The Hindi IMAX format added another ₹87K from around 20 shows. The Telugu version made around ₹72K from 20 shows, while the Tamil-dubbed version sold 858 tickets across 78 shows, earning an estimated ₹1.33L.

Competition 'War 2' faces tough competition from 'Coolie' Despite the strong start in advance bookings, War 2 is up against stiff competition. In terms of advance ticket sales, Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is a significant competitor to Roshan and NTR's action-packed film. Internationally, War 2's reception was initially lukewarm, with the Hindi version struggling at first but gaining momentum a day after US pre-sales started.