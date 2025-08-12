'Coolie's opening to outperform 'War 2'? Trade experts reveal

Bala further stated that he expects Coolie to gross over ₹100 crore domestically. He added, "So it will be lower than Coolie as I am expecting Rajinikanth 's film to do ₹100 crore plus gross in India and ₹150cr plus globally." When asked if NTR's presence could boost War 2 's performance in Telugu-speaking states, Bala was optimistic. He said, "Certainly, it will help in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."

Regional impact

'So if Hindi will be huge..."

Bala added, "So if Hindi will be huge, Telugu will also be huge and might be just behind Hindi by a small margin." "They also did a pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday, and that is also helping. So Telugu, I think, it should do it should do very well." War 2 and Coolie are slated to hit the theaters on Thursday, August 14.