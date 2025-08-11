Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' races past ₹50cr in advance sales

Rajinikanth 's upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj , is already making waves at the box office . The global advance booking for the film has crossed a whopping ₹50cr, reported Hindustan Times. The overseas sales have been particularly strong in North America, where they surpassed the premiere record of Vijay's Leo. In India too, pre-sales have overtaken Rajinikanth's Jailer, setting up Coolie for a historic opening day.

Domestic surge 'Coolie' rakes in ₹14cr from India In India, where advance booking started on Friday, Coolie has already raked in ₹14.12cr. The Tamil version is leading with nearly ₹13cr in sales, while the Telugu and Kannada dubs have also seen a good start. The Hindi version is lagging behind (₹23 lakh) but is expected to pick up pace as the release date approaches.

International success 'Coolie' beats 'Thug Life's overseas record Coolie's advance sales in the North American market have already reached $1.7 million (around ₹14cr), with $1.45 million coming from the USA alone. This figure is higher than the lifetime overseas gross of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life. The film's total overseas earnings currently stand at ₹36.25cr, surpassing Thug Life's lifetime foreign earnings and setting a new benchmark for Tamil films.