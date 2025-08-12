Why did SRK leave 'Pardes' song shoot early? Director reveals
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, was dealing with pregnancy complications while he was shooting for Subhash Ghai's 1997 musical romantic drama Pardes. The actor had to leave for Delhi urgently, but still managed to finish the song Yeh Dil Deewana by giving close-up shots. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ghai shared this behind-the-scenes story.
Director's statement
'I think Gauri was...': Ghai on actor's commitment
Ghai said, "We kept this song for last. We had two days left." Khan was "cooperative throughout the movie," but toward the end, "he had to leave two days before because I think Gauri was probably pregnant." "He said that he needs to go to Delhi and cannot extend for another two, three days." The director also revealed that they filmed the song in LA.
Filmmaker's strategy
How Khan shot the song in 2 hours
Ghai recalled that he asked Khan to come at 7:00am on the second day of shooting. "I asked him to come at 7 in the morning, and the car was ready and I asked him to just give three close-up shots." "I picturised the song in 2 hours that morning," he said. The remaining scenes were shot with a body double to avoid delays. After a few months of Pardes's release, Khan and Gauri welcomed their first son, Aryan Khan.