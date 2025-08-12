Why did SRK leave 'Pardes' song shoot early? Director reveals

Director's statement

'I think Gauri was...': Ghai on actor's commitment

Ghai said, "We kept this song for last. We had two days left." Khan was "cooperative throughout the movie," but toward the end, "he had to leave two days before because I think Gauri was probably pregnant." "He said that he needs to go to Delhi and cannot extend for another two, three days." The director also revealed that they filmed the song in LA.