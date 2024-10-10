Summarize Simplifying... In short Francisco Lindor, a key player for the Mets in 2024, has made his mark with a .273 batting average, 169 hits, and 33 home runs.

Francisco Lindor Grand Slams as Mets advance to first NLCS since 2015 (Image credit: X/@MLBNetwork)

Francisco Lindor shines for Mets: Decoding his career stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:19 pm Oct 10, 202405:19 pm

What's the story Francisco Lindor, a star shortstop for the New York Mets, is known for his powerful hitting and strong defensive skills. Lindor made headlines today, when he propelled the Mets to their first NLCS since 2015 with a crucial grand slam in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, sealing a 4-1 victory at Citi Field. We decode the game and Lindor's baseball career stats.

2024 season so far

Mets and Lindor's 2024 season so far

In the 2024 season, Lindor has been a key player for the Mets, boasting a .273 batting average with 169 hits and 33 home runs. The team has shown resilience, clinching a playoff spot while finishing third in the NL East with an 89-73 record and clinching the Wild Card berth. They beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Series 2-1.

Grand Slam

What's a grand slam? Players with most postseason grand slams

In baseball, a grand slam occurs when a player hits a home run with all three bases loaded, scoring four runs and earning four RBIs. Lindor is now one of three players to have hit two postseason grand slams, joining Shane Victorino and Jim Thome, which ties them for the most in postseason history. Overall, 75 different players have achieved postseason grand slams.

Game recap

Mets top Phillies 4-1 for NLCS berth

Lindor hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Mets to a 4-1 victory over the Phillies. Edwin Díaz closed the game by striking out Kyle Schwarber, allowing the Mets to celebrate their first postseason series win at Citi Field. Bryce Harper recorded the Phillies' sole run during the fourth inning off a fielding error by third baseman Mark Vientos.

Career stats

Shortstop's career stats

Lindor's career includes impressive stats, with 1,375 games played, 1,492 hits, and a .274 batting average from 5,442 at-bats. He also owns 248 career homers and 770 RBIs. In the postseason, he has played 35 games, recording 34 hits and 7 home runs. Lindor also owns 19 RBIs, two stolen bases, and a career postseason batting average of .258.

Twitter Post

Lindor's Grand Slam vs the Phillies