England's cricket team made history with their third-highest Test score of 823/7, led by Brook's impressive 317 runs and Root's solid 262.

This record-breaking performance, under coach Brendon McCullum, gave England a commanding lead of 267 runs over Pakistan.

The match saw Pakistan finish at 556/10, despite centuries from Shafique and Masood, and England declare at 823/7, setting a new high in their Test history.

England set the highest team score in Test cricket in the 21st century (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

England record fourth-highest team score in Test history: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:57 pm Oct 10, 202404:57 pm

What's the story In a historic feat, England set the highest team score in Test cricket in the 21st century. The record-breaking performance came during their first match against Pakistan in Multan. The English team, riding on Harry Brook's triple century and Joe Root's double ton, posted a mammoth total of 823/7 before declaring their innings. Notably, Pakistan finished at 556/10 batting first.

England's third-highest total in Test history

The score of 823/7 is England's third-highest in their long Test history. Their 903/7 declared against Australia at The Oval in 1938 tops the list. In 1930, the Brits posted 849/10 vs West Indies. As mentioned, this is the fourth-highest score in Test cricket. Sri Lanka still hold the top spot with a score of 952/6 declared against India in 1997.

Brook's triple century propels England to historic total

Brook departed for a brilliant 317 off 322 balls. Brook completed his triple-ton off just 310 balls. Only India's Virender Sehwag (278) has reached the milestone faster. Meanwhile, he became the second batter after Australia's David Warner (335*) to register a triple-ton in WTC history. Brook became England's sixth triple-centurion in Tests. He became the fifth player to get this feat against Pakistan.

Root's double ton complements Brook's aggressive batting

Root added a solid 262 runs to England's historic total, complementing Brook's aggressive batting style. Their efforts helped England declare with a commanding lead of 267 runs over Pakistan. This score is higher than the previous highest total against Pakistan, set by the West Indies in 1958 with a score of 790/3 declared.

England's historic total under coach Brendon McCullum

Notably, the score of 823/7 is also the highest recorded by England under head coach Brendon McCullum. It is better than their previous best of 657 all out, which they achieved in Rawalpindi on their last tour of Pakistan. As per Cricbuzz, the run rate of 5.48 by England is highest in 700-plus team total in a Test innings.

How has the match proceeded?

Pakistan hammered 328/4 on Day 1, thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique (102) and Shan Masood (151). Saud Shakeel's 82 and Agha Salman's ton meant Pakistan finished at 556/10. In response, England were powered by record-breaking knocks from Brook and Root. Zak Crawley (78) and Ben Duckett (84) missed out on tons as the visitors declared at 823/7. They claimed a massive 267-run first-innings lead.