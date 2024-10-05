Summarize Simplifying... In short Gary Kirsten is set to rejoin the Pakistan squad on October 29, ahead of their 18-match white-ball series against Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

Gary Kirsten returns home as Pakistan's white-ball captaincy decision looms

What's the story Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's head coach for limited-overs cricket, has returned to his homeland. This development comes as the country prepares to announce a successor for Babar Azam in the white-ball formats later this month. During his stay in Pakistan, Kirsten spent time in Lahore and Faisalabad where he observed the Champions Cup and participated in several discussions with selectors and board officials about the current state of Pakistani cricket.

Kirsten to rejoin Pakistan squad for upcoming series

A board official confirmed that Kirsten will rejoin the Pakistan squad in Melbourne on October 29. This is in preparation for the white-ball series against Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The official also stated that Kirsten remains available for consultation with the team and board whenever necessary. During his absence, he can still provide input or communicate with selectors or players as needed.

Pakistan's upcoming white-ball series: A closer look

Pakistan is scheduled to play a total of 18 matches in the upcoming white-ball series. This includes nine One Day Internationals (ODIs) and an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) across Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The series will commence with the first ODI in Melbourne on November 4.

Speculations rise over Pakistan's next white-ball captain

As the announcement of Pakistan's next white-ball captain approaches, speculation is rife. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are currently considered the top contenders for this role. An insider revealed that both Kirsten and Jason Gillespie have been involved in discussions with other members of the selection committee regarding this matter.

Rizwan tipped as front-runner for Pakistan's white-ball captaincy

The same source indicated that Rizwan is leading the race to become Pakistan's white-ball captain. The plan also includes appointing a younger player as his deputy to balance his workload. This strategy aims at ensuring effective leadership while managing the demands of international cricket on key players.