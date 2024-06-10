Next Article

Jasprit Bumrah starred with a three-fer in India's win (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup, India beat Pakistan in final-over thriller: Takeaways

By Parth Dhall 02:29 am Jun 10, 202402:29 am

What's the story India beat Pakistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Match 19 in New York. They were bundled out for 119 before defending it in a final-over thriller. With this, India defended their lowest-ever total in T20I cricket. India claimed a six-run win after Arshdeep Singh defended 18 runs in the final over. Bowlers made merry in a match that recorded no individual fifties.

Pitch

A two-paced pitch on offer

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was once again a talking point. It was yet again two-paced, as has been the case in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The surface had plenty for the pacers, while batters from both the sides struggled to play on the up. Rohit Sharma's six off Shaheen Afridi grabbed eyeballs, but he couldn't connect thereafter.

Bumrah

The brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah once again proved why he is the best bowler across formats at present. Bumrah first outfoxed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with a good-length delivery as the latter was caught behind. He then returned to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan were cruising at 80/3. Just when Pakistan expected Iftikhar Ahmed to get them home, Bumrah struck and turned the tide.

Kohli

Will Virat Kohli continue to open?

Kohli recorded a single-digit score for the second consecutive game since being promoted as an opener. He was caught by Usman Khan at point as he attempted to slash a good-length delivery outside the off stump bowled by Naseem Shah. It was rare failure for Kohli, who fares well against Pakistan. Another cheap dismissal prompted the experts to underline Kohli's batting position.

Shivam Dube

A downward spiral for Shivam Dube

Batting all-rounder Shivam Dube continues to be in a downward spiral since being named in India's squad for the ongoing tournament. Dube could have anchored India's innings after he arrived at 89/4. However, his jittery 3-run knock off nine balls was short-lived. As per Cricbuzz, Dube's T20 scores since May 2024 read 0, 0, 21, 18, 7, 14, 0*, and 3.

Middle order

Middle-over muddle

Both India and Pakistan could not recover from a middle-order collapse in their respective innings. Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant staged India's comeback after Kohli and Rohit departed early. However, their innings went South as none of the remaining seven batters scored in double figures. On the other hand, Pakistan smelled victory at 80/3. However, they couldn't get 40 runs 35 balls.