IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed playoff berth in these seasons

By Parth Dhall 05:46 pm May 20, 202405:46 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru miraculously reached the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs after beating Chennai Super Kings. The Royal Challengers went through after winning only one of their first eight games. RCB then registered their sixth straight win. They needed to beat CSK by a margin of 18 runs to enter the next stage. RCB have reached the playoffs for the ninth time.

2009-2011: RCB lose two finals

RCB finished seventh in the inaugural IPL season in 2008. They bounced back next year by reaching the finals. However, the Anil Kumble-led RCB lost to the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. In 2010, RCB finished third after losing the semi-final to Mumbai Indians. RCB topped the points table in 2011 before losing the summit clash to CSK. They lost seven successive matches that season.

2015-2016: RCB shine in two successive seasons

RCB reached their first playoffs under the leadership of Virat Kohli in 2015. They finished third before losing the Qualifier 2 to CSK. RCB had a ground-breaking season in 2016, where Kohli smashed 973 runs, including four tons. After a poor start, they won five back-to-back matches to reach the playoffs. They lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a record-breaking final.

2020-2022: Another playoff spree

RCB languished in the bottom half in 2017, 2018, and 2019. However, the management retained Kohli as their captain. The next two seasons brought RCB success, but they lost the Eliminator each time (2020 and 2021). Notably, Kohli stepped down as RCB's captain after the 2021 season. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB sealed another playoff berth in 2022 before losing the Qualifier 2.

2024: A prodigious season for RCB

As mentioned, RCB earned the playoff berth in IPL 2024 after stunning CSK. As per Cricbuzz, they have become the first-ever side to reach the playoffs after winning only one of their first eight games. The Royals Challengers were winless for a month before bagging six consecutive wins. Notably, Kohli is the current Orange Cap holder, with 708 runs.