Next Article

De Kock's 81 was laced with eight fours and five sixes (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Quinton de Kock surpasses 3,000 runs in IPL: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:52 pm Apr 02, 202411:52 pm

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants batter Quinton de Kock slammed a solid 81-run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League 2024 season on Tuesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His exploits helped LSG post a significant score of 181/5 in 20 overs. De Kock also attained a milestone of 3,000 IPL runs. LSG went on to beat RCB thereafter.

Knock

A sensible knock from de Kock's blade

De Kock played a sensible brand of cricket as LSG lost some key wickets at the opposite end. His decision to bat a bit longer helped his side. The South African opener added 53 runs for the first wicket alongside KL Rahul. He also added 56 runs alongside Marcus Stoinis. The southpaw fell in the 17th over with Reece Topley dismissing him.

Information

3rd South African batter with this milestone

De Kock is now the third South African batter with 3,000-plus runs in the IPL. AB de Villiers (5,162) and Faf du Plessis (4,198) are the other two SA batters with this milestone.

Runs

De Kock hits his 22nd IPL fifty

De Kock's 81 was laced with eight fours and five sixes. He owned a strike rate worth 144.64. Playing his 99th IPL match, the South African batter owns 3,046 runs at 32.75 (SR: 134.48). The southpaw hit his 22nd IPL half-century and a second successive one this season. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 22 matches for LSG, de Kock has 790 runs at 37.61.

Information

300-plus IPL fours for the maestro

De Kock surpassed 300 fours in the IPL. He has 301 fours under his belt. Meanwhile, the clutch batter has also hit 121 IPL sixes. In 12 matches versus the RCB, he has 452 runs at 37.66. He raced to 50 fours versus the RCB.