RCB won the grand finale by eight wickets

RCB claim WPL 2024 title: A look at notable records

By Parth Dhall 10:37 pm Mar 17, 2024

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore claimed the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) title after beating Delhi Capitals in the final. The Royal Challengers successfully chased down 114 after bowling them out in 18.3 overs. Shreyanka Patil's four-wicket haul brought DC down from 64/0 in 113/10. Notably, RCB have won their first-ever T20 tournament (men or women). Here are the notable records from the tournament's second edition.

Match

RCB beat DC by eight wickets

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma aced the first seven overs (64/0), electing to bat. However, the eighth over saw Sophie Molineux dismissing Shafali (44), Jemimah Rodrigues, and Alice Capsey. Patil sent back Lanning before the DC batters fell like a pack of cards. In response, Smriti Mandhana (31) and Sophie Devine (32) powered RCB. Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry later got RCB home.

Milestone

First player to complete 500 WPL runs

Lanning, who was among the runs for the second successive season, scripted numerous records this time. During a league match against Mumbai Indians in Delhi, she became the first player to complete 500 runs in the WPL. The former Aussie batter needed seven runs to achieve the landmark, coming into the game. Notably, Lanning smoked a cracking half-century in that match.

Match

RCB-DC league match records joint-most sixes in a WT20

DC beat RCB in Match 7 of WPL 2024. The Capitals successfully defended 194, restricting the hosts to 169/9. The match recorded 19 sixes, the joint-most in a women's T20. The 2017 Women's Big Bash League fixture between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars also saw as many maximums. In 2023, 18 sixes were struck in the WBBL match between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers.

Ball

Fastest ball in women's cricket

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail scripted history Match 12 between DC and MI. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ismail breached the 130kph barrier for the first time in women's cricket since speeds were recorded. Ismail bowled a delivery recorded at 132.1kph to DC skipper Lanning in the third over. Ismail also holds the record for fastest delivery in women's international cricket (128kph).

Fifer

Asha Sobhana becomes first Indian with WPL fifer

Last month, RCB spinner Asha Sobhana became the first Indian to bag a five-wicket haul in the WPL. The leg-spinner starred with figures worth 5/22 as RCB started their 2024 WPL campaign with a victory over UP Warriorz in Bengaluru. Overall, Sobhana became the fourth bowler to claim a WPL fifer. Sobhana's spell turned the game in RCB's favor.

Four-fer

First Indian pacer with four-fer in WPL

Meghna Singh was the pick of Gujarat Giants bowlers against DC in match number 10 in Bengaluru. The Indian pacer took four wickets, restricting the Capitals to 163/8 in 20 overs. Notably, DC were 105/2 at one stage. Meghna became the first Indian pacer to take a four-wicket haul in the WPL (4/37). She also took the first four-fer for GG in WPL 2024.

Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet slams highest WPL score by an Indian

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a match-winning 95* to help her side beat GG in match number 16. Harmanpreet smashed the third-highest individual score of the WPL. She is only behind Sophie Devine (99) and Alyssa Healy (96*). This means Harmanpreet recorded the highest WPL score by an Indian batter. With this, she became the second player with 500-plus runs in the competition.

Partnership

Mooney, Wolvaardt record second-highest partnership in WPL history

GG claimed their first win of WPL 2024 after beating RCB in Delhi. The Giants successfully defended 199, restricting RCB to 180/5. A 140-run opening partnership between Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney laid the foundation for GG's win. This is now the second-highest partnership in WPL history. They are only behind Shafali Verma and Lanning (162 runs for DC against RCB, WPL 2023).

Information

WPL's first-ever concussion substitute, Sayali Satghare

Sayali Satghare became the first-ever concussion substitute in WPL history. She entered the GG XI after batter Dayalan Hemalatha was ruled out of the clash against DC, suffering a concussion. Notably, it was Satghare's maiden outing in the WPL.

Perry

Perry takes first-ever six-fer in WPL

Perry bowled a stunning spell against MI in Delhi. She recorded figures worth 6/15 in four overs. The RCB all-rounder triggered MI's batting collapse after they had a 43-run opening partnership. She became the first-ever player to register a six-wicket haul in WPL history. Perry broke Marizanne Kapp's record of registering the best bowling figures in the tournament.