Next Article

Meghna Singh recorded her career-best WPL figures (Image source: X/@wplt20)

Meghna Singh becomes first Indian pacer with four-fer in WPL

By Parth Dhall 10:01 pm Mar 03, 202410:01 pm

What's the story Meghna Singh was the pick of Gujarat Giants bowlers against Delhi Capitals in match number 10 of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) in Bengaluru. The Indian pacer took four wickets, restricting the Capitals to 163/8 in 20 overs. Notably, DC were 105/2 at one stage. In the process, Meghna became the first Indian pacer to take a four-wicket haul in the WPL.

Spell

Meghna shines with 4/37

Meghna came in as a first-change bowler after spinner Tanuja Kanwar and pacer Kathryn Bryce shared the new ball. Meghna first dismissed the dangerous Shafali Verma and outfoxed Alice Capsey shortly after the Powerplay. Meghna then removed DC skipper Meg Lanning, who went on to score a half-century. Radha Yadav was her final scalp. The Indian pacer conceded 37 runs in four overs.

Information

First Indian pacer with this feat

As mentioned, Meghna is the first-ever Indian pacer to register a four-wicket haul in the WPL. She has also taken the first four-fer for GG in WPL 2024. Before this match, the Indian seamer had taken a solitary wicket in three WPL games.

Information

GG signed Meghna for Rs. 30 lakh

Meghna went unsold in the inaugural WPL season (2023). She earned the coveted contract ahead of the ongoing season, when GG signed her for Rs. 30 lakh. Notably, Meghna was the first Indian player to be sold at the auction.