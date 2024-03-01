Next Article

The pacer claimed 5/70 in 30.1 overs (Source: X/@ICC)

Matt Henry shines versus Australia, claims second Test fifer

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:44 am Mar 01, 202409:44 am

What's the story Matt Henry claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul as Australia posted 383 while batting first in the ongoing Test series opener against hosts New Zealand in Wellington. He was the pick of the NZ bowlers as the pacer claimed 5/70 in 30.1 overs. Henry also claimed the final wicket following a record-breaking 10th-wicket stand. This was his second Test fifer. Here are his stats.

Spell

A fine spell from Henry

Both Australian openers Steven Smith (31) and Usman Khawaja (33) failed to convert their starts as Henry dismissed them. Mitchell Marsh, who made a fiery 40, was Henry's next victim. The pacer dismissed Nathan Lyon in the penultimate over of Day 1. Though Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood frustrated NZ with a 116-run stand, Henry dismissed the latter to wrap up the innings.

Stats

Second fifer for Henry

As mentioned, Henry claimed his second Test fifer. Playing his 24th game in New Zealand whites, the pacer has raced to 83 wickets at 34.72. While 55 of his scalps have come at home at 28.10, he now boasts nine Test scalps against Australia at 56.66. Henry (448) is closing in on 450 First-Class wickets. He averages around 23 in FC cricket (5W: 23).

Summary

Summary of Australia's first innings

While Green made an unbeaten 174, no other Aussie batter could touch the 45-run mark. The latter frustrated NZ with an 116-run stand with Hazlewood (22) for the 10th wicket. Notably, the likes of Smith (31), Khawaja (33), and Marsh (40) were guilty of throwing away their starts. Besides Henry, William O'Rourke and Scott Kuggeleijn dismissed two batters apiece.