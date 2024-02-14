Williamson owns the most runs, centuries, double-tons for NZ in Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson becomes first NZ batter to 8,500 Test runs

12:03 pm Feb 14, 2024

What's the story Veteran batter Kane Williamson has become the first New Zealand batter to accomplish 8,500 runs in Test cricket. He accomplished the massive feat with his 10th run in the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Hamilton. Notably, Williamson returned with twin centuries in the series opener. However, Williamson was out for 43 from 108 balls on Wednesday as NZ folded for 211.

Landmark

8,500 runs for Williamson

Williamson has touched the 8,500-run mark in his 98th Test (8,533). The batter's average of 55.05 is the fourth-best among batters with as many or more runs than Williamson. His tally includes 31 tons and 33 fifties. Meanwhile, Williamson also owns six double-tons in Tests. Before entering the Hamilton Test, Williamson scored six tons in his last 10 Test innings.

Home numbers

Second-best average in home Tests

With his sixth run in the game, Williamson also completed 4,500 runs in home Tests (4.537). While he averages 67.71 at home, only the legendary Don Bradman (98.22) has a higher average among batters with at least 3,000 Test runs at home. Williamson has hammered 18 tons and as many fifties in home Tests. Five of his six double-tons have come at home.

Williamson vs SA

Williamson has hammered five Test centuries against South Africa

Williamson has raced past 900 runs (935) in 12 Test matches against the Proteas at an impressive average of 55. The veteran batter has hammered five centuries against them, which is the most by a NZ batter against South Africa in Test cricket (50s: 2). John Reid, Jacob Oram, and Henry Nicholls have all slammed two Test centuries each against the Proteas.

2nd Test

How has the match panned out?

South Africa were 220/6 at end of Day 1 and were folded for 242 on Wednesday. William ORourke finishes with four scalps, including three on Day 2. New Zealand were going well at one stage but the Proteas fought back twith regular wickets. Dane Peidt's fifer saw the hosts get dismissed for 211. SA have a 31-run lead with a key Day 3 awaiting.