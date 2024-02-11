Ayush Badoni hammered a fifty in the first innings followed by a century in the second (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Ranji Trophy 2024: Ayush Badoni hammers his second First-Class century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:46 pm Feb 11, 2024

What's the story Ayush Badoni played a brilliant knock for Delhi on Day 3 against Himachal Pradesh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy on Sunday. The youngster hammered his second First-Class century and his first of the ongoing season. Badoni showed great intent as he reached his milestone in 96 deliveries. He smoked 12 boundaries and a solitary six. Delhi were 289/3 when Badoni reached his milestone.

A look at his First-Class numbers

Playing his eighth First-Class match, Badoni has amassed 450-plus runs at an average above 34. Surprisingly, Badoni has a great conversion rate as he has slammed two centuries along with a solitary fifty in this format. Notably, Badoni made his First-Class debut for Delhi last year in January against Saurashtra. The youngster is gradually making his name in red-ball cricket.

Badoni had a decent 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Badoni had a decent outing in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi. The youngster compiled 277 runs from seven matches at an average of 55.40. The dasher hammered a century and a solitary fifty in the tournament.

Fifty on IPL debut for LSG

Badoni burst onto the scene with a valiant fifty on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2022 season. He represents Lucknow Super Giants in the tournament. Overall, in 28 IPL games, Badoni has raced to 399 runs at an average of 22.17. His strike rate reads 132.12. The tally includes two fifties.