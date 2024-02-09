David Warner has 108 fifty-plus scores in T20s

David Warner becomes first-ever player with 100 T20 half-centuries: Stats

What's the story Australian opener David Warner has become the first-ever player to score 100 fifties in men's T20 cricket. The senior batter reached this landmark in the 1st T20I against West Indies at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Warner, who has nearly 12,000 T20 runs, now boasts 108 fifty-plus scores in the shortest format (overall). In the same match, he earned his 100th T20I cap. Here is more.

A stunning knock from Warner

Batting first in Hobart, Australia were off to a flying start with Warner and his opening partner Josh Inglis (39) attacking from the outset. They added 93 runs before the latter departed. Warner was the aggressor in the partnership as he completed his fifty off just 22 balls. He eventually fell to Alzarri Joseph for a 36-ball 70 (12 fours, 1 six).

Warner introduces this list

As mentioned, Warner is the first-ever player to record 100 half-centuries in men's T20 cricket. Interestingly, Indian batter Virat Kohli remains the only other player with over 90 T20 fifties (91). Universe Boss Chris Gayle, the highest run-scorer in men's T20 cricket, has 88 fifties in the format. Among the Aussies, Aaron Finch follows Warner with 77 T20 fifties.

108 fifty-plus scores in T20s

Besides 100 fifties, Warner has eight centuries in T20 cricket. This means the Australian batter now has 108 fifty-plus scores. He is one of only two batters with over 100 fifty-plus scores, with Gayle (110). Kohli is Warner's closest rival (99).

Sixth-most runs in T20 cricket

Having scored 11,930 runs in T20 cricket, Warner owns the sixth-most runs in the format (Average: 37-plus). Finch (11,458) is the only other Aussie with 10,000-plus T20 runs. He has represented several teams and franchises - Australia, Australia A, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Dubai Capitals, Durham, Middlesex, New South Wales, Northern Districts, St Lucia Stars, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, and Sylhet Sixers.

100 T20I appearances

Warner has raced to 2,964 runs in T20 Internationals at 33.30. His tally includes 25 half-centuries and a ton. Finch is the only Australian with more runs than Warner in the format (3,120). Furthermore, Warner has become only the third Australian to feature in 100 T20Is. Against WI, he has raced to 559 T20 runs at 46.58 (50s: 6).

Did you know?

Warner has become the first batter to score 50 or more in his 100th appearance across all three formats. While he scored 124 in his 100th ODI, against India, in 2017, the southpaw celebrated his 100th Test with a stunning double-hundred (200) against South Africa last year. NZ's Ross Taylor and India's Virat Kohli are the only other players with 100-plus appearances across formats.