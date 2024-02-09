Ashwin and Chahal have been brilliant for RR (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of RR's spin attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:50 pm Feb 09, 202401:50 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals had a pretty quiet Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction as the team didn't make too many changes heading into the 17th season. RR added Rovman Powell (Rs. 7.4 crore) to bolster their middle order while also going big on Vidarbha batter Shubham Dubey (Rs. 5.8 crore). Meanwhile, here we decode the key stats of RR's spin attack ahead of IPL 2024.

Composition

Composition of RR's spin attack

In off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, RR boast two of the most successful Indian bowlers in the T20 format. In addition, they have Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa as a prominent back-up. All-rounders Abid Mushtaq and Riyan Parag can also contribute significantly with the ball. The former, however, is yet to play an IPL game.

Chahal

Chahal is leading wicket-taker in IPL

With 187 scalps at 21.68, Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. In RR colors, he owns 48 scalps at 19.97. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scalped 126 wickets in the middle overs (7-15) at 21.63. While he owns just 17 powerplay wickets, 54 of his scalps have come in the last five overs. Overall, he boasts 336 T20 wickets at 23.39.

Ashwin

Ashwin is the most successful off-spinner in IPL

Ashwin's tally of 171 IPL scalps at 28.66 is the most for an off-spinner. For RR, he has taken 26 wickets at 33.50. 89 of his wickets have come in the middle overs at 30.13. While he owns 47 powerplay wickets at 27.08, the veteran owns 35 wickets in the death overs at 20.37. He owns 301 T20 wickets at 25.89.

Zampa

A look at Zampa's numbers

Zampa has taken 29 IPL wickets to date at 19.24. Only eight of his scalps have come for RR at 23.50. He owns 14 and 13 wickets in the middle and death overs, respectively. Notably, he is among the only three bowlers to take a six-wicket haul (6/19) in IPL history. Overall, he has scalped 289 T20 wickets at 22.71.

Information

Parag's bowling stocks have gone up lately

Though Parag owns just four IPL wickets so far, his bowling stocks have gone up lately. The leg-spinner owns 41 T20 wickets at 29.39. Meanwhile, Mushtaq is a handy left-arm spinner who has taken 25 T20 wickets at a decent average of 23.80.