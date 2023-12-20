IPL 2024 auction: Steven Smith, Adil Rashid among unsold players

Steven Smith has played over 100 IPL games

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction concluded on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. It turned out to be quite eventful, with several star players making merry. Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins touched the Rs. 20-crore mark. However, their compatriot, Steven Smith found no takers at the event. England's Adil Rashid and many others had a similar fate.

Steven Smith didn't attract bids

Veteran Australian batter Smith did not attract any bids at the auction. He had set his base price at Rs. 2 crore. Smith has played over 100 games in the tournament. However, the last few years have witnessed his downfall in the T20 format. Although Smith is an astute captain, a dip in his batting strike rate led to this snub.

Adil Rashid found no bidders

Rashid has been England's lead spinner in white-ball cricket. Although the wrist-spinner boasts over 100 T20I wickets, he is yet to ace the IPL. The 35-year-old has claimed just two wickets in three IPL games, with his economy being over nine. Rashid might not get any bidders at the auction. Interestingly, he became the number one T20I bowler a day later.

Did availability issues cost Hazlewood?

While Starc and Cummins entered record books, there were no paddles for their compatriot Josh Hazlewood. The right-arm fast bowler is an experienced campaigner with a proven track record in the IPL. He was earlier released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, a day before the auction, it was reported that Hazlewood would be available for the IPL from the first week of May.

Philip Salt unsold despite slamming a ton

There were no takers for Philip Salt, who smashed a match-winning ton for England against West Indies in the 3rd T20I on December 16. Salt, who was ignored at the auction, smashed another ton in the 4th T20I on December 20. He smashed the highest T20I score by an Englishman. Salt played nine matches in IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals and struck at 163.91.

Other notable players who went unsold

Josh Inglis, who recently smashed the joint-fastest T20I ton for Australia, found no takers (Base price: Rs. 2 crore). Karun Nair, one of India's two triple-centurions (Tests), went unsold (Base price: Rs. 50 lakh). Ish Sodhi (Rs. 75 lakh) and Tabraiz Shamsi (Rs. 50 lakh) found no spots. Sarfaraz Khan, who has been faring well in the domestic circuit, was snubbed (Rs. 20 lakh).