Umesh Yadav joins Gujarat Titans for Rs. 5.8 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 03:41 pm Dec 19, 202303:41 pm

Umesh will play for GT (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has been roped in by Gujarat Titans for Rs. 5.80 crore in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction on Tuesday. Umesh was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders last month. He will add plenty of experience to GT's pace unit. Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad also battled it out against GT for Umesh. Here's more.

Umesh had a poor IPL 2023 season

In 124 IPL matches, Umesh has claimed 136 scalps at 30.04. He had a solid IPL 2022 season with KKR, claiming 16 scalps at 21.19. However, he fared poorly last season, taking one wicket in eight matches. His economy rate was a staggering 9.95.