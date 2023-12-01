Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Devdutt Padikkal slams his second century

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:33 pm Dec 01, 2023

Padikkal has scored at least 70 in all his five outings (Source: X/@IPL)

Extending his sensational run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Devdutt Padikkal slammed a blistering century in the Round 5 match against Chandigarh. This was his second ton of the ongoing season. Notably, he has scored at least 70 in all his five outings in the competition so far. Padikkal has indeed been on a roll. Here we look at his stats.

A fiery knock from Padikkal

Padikkal arrived in the fourth over as opener Ravikumar Samarth (5) was dismissed cheaply. The southpaw joined forces with Nikin Jose as the duo added 171 runs for the third wicket. Padikkal was the aggressor in the partnership as he scored runs all over the park. Meanwhile, the youngster ended up scoring 114 off 103 balls (9 fours, 6 sixes).

A look at his List A career

Padikkal, who has represented India in two T20Is, is a hot commodity in limited-overs cricket. In 30 List A matches, the youngster has tallied 1,875 runs at an astronomical average of 81.52. He has already cracked eight tons and 11 half-centuries. As of now, Padikkal is the leading run-getter in the ongoing season as his previous scores read: 93*, 70, 117, and 71*.

Padikkal will play for LSG in IPL 2024

Earlier this month, Padikkal made headlines in the currently-active Indian Premier League (IPL) window. Rajasthan Royals (RR) parted ways with the left-handed batter, trading him out to Lucknow Super Giants. The Royals acquired Avesh Khan in return. After a strong start at Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 473 and 411 runs respectively in 2020 and 2021, Padikkal failed to keep up at RR.