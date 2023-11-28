India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Matthew Wade elects to field

India lead the five-match series 2-0 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

After two back-to-back thrillers, India and Australia are set to square off in Guwahati. India lead the five-match T20I series 2-0, having scored over 200 runs in both encounters. The Men in Blue successfully defended 235 in the last game, winning by 44 runs eventually. Australian captain Matthew Wade has won the toss and elected to field first in the 3rd T20I.

Plenty of changes in Australia's XI; India include Avesh Khan

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (captain and wicket-keeper), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, and Kane Richardson. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Prasidh Krishna.

Venue, conditions, broadcast details, and more

The 3rd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium will begin at 7:00pm IST. The pitches here are usually batting-friendly, while seamers might get some movement initially. Dew will likely come into play. According to AccuWeather, there are minimal chances of precipitation. One can watch the match live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have clashed in 28 T20Is so far, with India holding the upper hand. The Men in Blue have won 17 matches compared to Australia's 10 wins. A solitary game ended without any result. Notably, the Aussies have won only four out of the 12 T20Is they have played in India against the Men in Blue.

Key milestones on offer

Suryakumar, who has been in sublime form, requires 60 more to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. He could be the fastest Indian to this feat. By taking one more, Axar will reach 150 scalps across formats. Maxwell needs to hit six more to complete 450 sixes in T20 cricket.