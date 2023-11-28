India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Barsapara Cricket Stadium pitch report

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:11 pm Nov 28, 202301:11 pm

Both Indian openers slammed crucial fifties in the last match (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India will aim to wrap up the five-match T20I series against Australia with a win at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The hosts have a 2-0 lead, and a victory here will ensure the series win. Meanwhile, Australia will look to bounce back desperately after losing the first two matches. Their bowlers need to step up. Here are the pitch and weather reports.

How will the pitch play out?

The third T20I between India and Australia will be played at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium. The match will start at 7:00pm IST. Barsapara Stadium's pitch is generally on the slower side. It is usually a batting strip, and we can expect another high-scoring affair. Bowling under the lights will be tough, with dew playing a major role at this venue.

Will rain play spoilsport?

A clear day of entertaining cricket is expected from both teams in Guwahati. According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain playing spoilsport, and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius at the start of play. The temperature will plunge to 19 degrees Celsius at night with dew coming in.

Here are the stadium stats

As per Cricbuzz, Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium has witnessed six T20 matches, out of which teams batting first have won thrice with the average first innings score of only 149. However, India have recorded the highest T20I total here with 237/3 against SA in 2020. India have won once in three T20I outings here. They recorded the lowest total here against Australia (118/10) in 2017.

Here are the Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna. Australia Probable XI: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglish, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (captain and wicket-keeper), Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, and Tanveer Sangha.

