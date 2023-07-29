2nd ODI: India bowled out for 181 by West Indies

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 29, 2023 | 11:27 pm 2 min read

India were off to a solid start with openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill adding 90 runs (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's experiment to leave Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli out backfired as the side failed to showcase bite with the bat in the second ODI versus West Indies in Barbados. India were off to a solid start with openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill adding 90 runs. However, India collapsed thereafter, losing wickets at regular moments to fold for 181.

Kishan clocks successive ODI fifties versus West Indies

Kishan hammered a 55-run knock in the second ODI. With this score, Kishan has registered successive fifties versus the Windies in the ongoing series. Kishan had managed 52 in the first ODI, helping India win by five wickets. He was dismissed by Romario Shepherd with Alick Athanaze claiming a blinder at backward point. In 16 matches, Kishan now has 617 ODI runs at 44.07.

India lose three quick wickets

India's decision to send Axar Patel at number four backfired as he was dismissed sheepishly. Hardik Pandya then failed to get on top of his pull shot, holding out. WI dismissed an indecisive Sanju Samson on the very next ball of the next over. India were reduced to 113/5 in 24.1 overs before rain intervened.

A 33-run stand between SKY and Jadeja

Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja added 33 runs next before the latter's attempted pull resulted in a catch. Suryakumar saw his cut shot resulting in a catch at backward point. He fell for 24 and failed to convert the start.

WI bowlers impress

Gudakesh Motie (3/36) and Romario Shepherd (3/37) were in their element in the second ODI. Meanwhile, Alzarri Joseph claimed two scalps. It was a solid bowling effort as a unit. WI fought back after a dream start for India.

