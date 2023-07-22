Virat Kohli slams maiden away Test hundred in five years

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 22, 2023 | 05:35 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli slammed his 15th away Test century (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli slammed a fine hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval. Kohli recorded his 29th Test ton and his 76th hundred overall. It was a patient knock from the veteran and it helped India post 438 in the first innings. Notably, this was his 15th away Test hundred. Here's more.

Kohli's last away Test century came against Australia in 2018

In his 500th international match for India, Kohli ended his five-year drought of scoring an away Test century. Kohli's last away Test century came in December 2018, when he scored 123 against Australia in Perth. He slammed four centuries in 2018. Since that hundred, Kohli has scored only 1,009 runs in 18 away Tests at 32.54. His tally includes eight fifties a solitary ton.

15th away Test hundred for Kohli

Kohli slammed his 15th away Test hundred (home of the opposition). Kohli has hammered three hundreds against WI. While scoring his second on WI soil. He has completed 660 Test runs on WI soil. In away matches, Kohli has amassed 4,412 runs at an average of 42.83. He has also surpassed 500 fours (503).

His run in away Test matches since 2019

Kohli is India's third-highest run-getter in away Test matches since 2019. He has amassed 927 runs in 17 away Test matches at 31.96. He has managed seven fifties and a hundred in this period. Only Cheteshwar Pujara (1,276) and Rishabh Pant (1,234) have scored more.

Kohli surpasses these legends

The 34-year-old played a watchful innings of 121 off 206 deliveries to help India post a big total. Courtesy of his hundred, Kohli crossed 8,676 runs in this format. Hence, he surpassed Australian legend, Matthew Hayden's tally of 8,625 runs. He also leapfrogged Virender Sehwag's overall tally of 8,586 runs for India and ICC. Notably, he also crossed Michael Clarke's tally of 8,643 runs.

Fourth-most away Test centuries for India

Kohli's tally of 15 Test centuries away from home places him in fourth position among Indian batters. Sachin Tendulkar with 29 away Test centuries leads the pack. Rahul Dravid is not far behind with 21 centuries in this format away from home. Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar was third with 18 away Test tons. Sehwag trails Kohli with 10 Test hundreds away from home.

Kohli matches Don Bradman's tally in Test hundreds

Kohli hammered his 29th Test hundred and has equaled Australian legend Sir Don Bradman's century tally in Tests. He has joint-tenth most Test centuries. Among active players, Steve Smith with 32 centuries leads the pack followed by Joe Root with 30. Kohli is third on this list. Overall, Tendulkar has slammed 51 Test centuries, the most by any cricketer followed by Jaques Kallis (45).

A look at his overall Test numbers

Playing his 111th Test, Kohli has compiled 8,676 runs at an average of 49.29. He is the fifth-highest run-getter for India in Test cricket. He is behind Tendulkar (15,921), Dravid (13,265), Gavaskar (10,122) and VVS Laxman (8,781). Among active players, he is behind Root (11,320) and Smith (9,195).

Kohli slams his second Test century since November 2019

Kohli now has two centuries in his last 46 Test innings. Since his 136-run knock versus Bangladesh in November 2019, Kohli went century-less in 41 innings before smashing 186 versus Australia in Ahmedabad (March 2023). During this phase of 46 innings, Kohli has seven half-centuries.

