Bear Grylls's 'Man Vs Wild' to feature Priyanka and Virat

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 06, 2023, 04:29 pm

Bear Grylls is one of the most prominent figures in the adventure world and his show Man Vs Wild is followed by a huge chunk of people around the world. The survival expert's show has been graced by several celebrities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Ranveer Singh. Now reports suggest that Grylls has approached actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Grylls's interest to work with Chopra Jonas and Kohli

Earlier, in an interview, Grylls revealed his desire to work with the duo and now he revealed that talks are underway. He said, "Priyanka is the number one for our next show along with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world." He stated that he will visit India in the coming months for a shoot, too.

