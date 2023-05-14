Sports

Faf du Plessis completes 4,000 IPL runs: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 14, 2023, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Du Plessis is RCB's leading run-getter this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The in-form Faf du Plessis has added another feather to his hat as he has completed 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper reached the milestone during Match 60 of the ongoing season against Rajasthan Royals. He got to the milestone after scoring his 21st run. Here we look at his stellar stats.

Why does this story matter?

Du Plessis has been one of the most prolific overseas batters in the IPL.

The right-handed batter can accumulate runs at a good pace and his ability to play big knocks makes him an even greater asset.

Overall, he is now the 14th batter to score 4,000-plus IPL runs.

He is also just the fourth overseas player with 4,000-plus runs.

A look at his IPL journey

Du Plessis made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2012 and remained associated with them till the 2021 season. He served the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 and 2017 editions as CSK were serving a ban. RCB bagged the Proteas star's services of Rs. 7 crore in the 2022 mega auction. He was subsequently made the captain of the franchise.

Here are his IPL numbers

Faf touched the 4,000-run mark in his 128th appearance. While he averages over 36, his strike rate is 133-plus. He has hammered 31 fifties in the competition out of which six have come in the ongoing season. Du Plessis has also gone past 600 runs in IPL 2023. RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only other batter with 500-plus runs so far (575).

1,000-plus runs for RCB

In 28 games for RCB, du Plessis has raced past 1,050 runs at a brilliant average of 41-plus (SR: 142+). Virat Kohli (7,000+), AB de Villiers (4,491), Chris Gayle (3,163), Jacques Kallis (1,132), and Glenn Maxwell (1,000+) are the only other batters with 1,000-plus IPL runs for the franchise. With 468 runs at 31.20, he was RCB's leading run-getter last season.

His numbers in T20 cricket

Overall in the shortest format, the veteran cricketer has registered 9,250-plus runs at over 32 from 341 games. He has clobbered five tons and 59 fifties with the best score of 120*. 1,528 of these runs have come in T20Is.