IPL 2023: Dhawan-led PBKS to cross swords against lackluster DC

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 12, 2023, 05:19 pm 3 min read

Match number 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Delhi Capitals host Punjab Kings on May 13. Both teams have played 11 matches each, with DC winning four times and PBKS prevailing in five games. But both are coming off defeats and will be desperate to get their campaigns back on track with a win. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the fixture and just like other games, the pitch here will be slow and will assist the bowlers. Batters will get runs once they get set. 8.36 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm IST.

A look at the H2H record

Both teams have been a part of the IPL since its inaugural season but still they are chasing their maiden title. They have played each other a total of 30 times in the competition. But there's nothing to separate the two sides as both DC and PBKS are tied with 15 wins each. Their last meeting saw DC win by 17 runs.

Must-win clash for both teams

DC were off to a horrible start as they lost the first five matches this season. But they turned it around by winning four of the next five games. Their campaign took a hit when they lost to CSK recently. Meanwhile, PBKS have had a top-turvy season. They have won and lost matches in clusters. The Kings have massively lacked consistency throughout the season.

Here are the probable playing XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed. PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Here are the key performers

Dhawan has been in tremendous form this season despite his injury concerns. He has amassed 349 runs in eight matches at 58.16. Warner has also slammed 330 runs, which include four fifties this season. Arshdeep leads the PBKS pace attack with 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 25.0. Marsh has snapped 12 wickets in just eight games, averaging 12.41.

