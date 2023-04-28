Sports

PBKS vs LSG, Kyle Mayers clocks a whirlwind fifty: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 28, 2023, 08:48 pm 1 min read

Kyle Mayers slammed a whirlwind 24-ball 54 versus Punjab Kings (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants opener Kyle Mayers slammed a whirlwind 24-ball 54 versus Punjab Kings in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. Mayers handed his side a stellar start as LSG posted 74/2 in the powerplay overs. Mayers was out in the sixth over by Kagiso Rabada, who picked two scalps in that phase. Here's more.

Mayers stars for LSG with a classy knock

After a quiet first over, Mayers hammered four boundaries in the next, taking Arshdeep Singh to the cleaners. Gurnoor Brar was targeted as well in the third over. Mayers also hammered Sikandar Raza and Rabada before being dismissed by the latter. His knock was laced with seven fours and four sixes. He slammed his fifty off 20 balls.

Mayers slams his fourth IPL fifty

Mayers has raced to 297 runs from eight matches at an average of 37.13. He struck his fourth fifty this season (SR: 160.54). Overall in the 20-over format, Mayers has amassed 2,158 runs. He smashed his 12th fifty.