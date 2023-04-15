Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS: Pitch report (Ekana Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 15, 2023, 10:30 am 2 min read

LSG have three wins in four games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings will meet Lucknow Super Giants in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this duel on Saturday (April 15). While LSG aim to continue their winning momentum, PBKS would look to bounce back after suffering two successive defeats. Here is the pitch report.

What are the track conditions?

The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. Pacers, however, can do the damage with the new ball. Spinners would also come into play as the ball gets older. Two games have been played at this venue in IPL 2023 and LSG claimed victories in both duels, one while batting first and one while chasing.

Here are the stadium stats

LSG's campaign opener against DC marked the Lucknow stadium's IPL debut. Overall, the venue has hosted a total of 32 T20 matches. 7.3 reads the average run rate of teams batting first, winning 17 games here. The remaining 15 matches went in the favor of the chasing teams. India's 199/2 versus Sri Lanka last year is the highest team score here.

Pace versus spin in Lucknow

As per ESPNcricinfo, pacers have claimed 114 wickets in T20 cricket here while spinners have taken 67 wickets. However, spinners (6.85) have a better economy rate than pacers (7.61) at this venue. Notably, Mark Wood claimed a fifer (5/14) in LSG's duel versus Delhi Capitals here. LSG spinners, however, took six wickets combined in their subsequent game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Story of these two sides in IPL 2023

In their four matches in IPL 2023, LSG have won twice while chasing. The only match they lost chasing was against CSK. The only time they played at home this season, they defended their total against DC. PBKS won their first two matches but lost their next two. They have batted first in all four games and scored 190+ twice, winning on both occasions.

Here are the probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bisnoi and Avesh Khan. PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh. Impact players: Amit Mishra (LSG), Rishi Dhawan (PBKS).