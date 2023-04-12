Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 12, 2023, 07:14 pm 2 min read

Dhoni set to feature in his 200th match as CSK's skipper (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings return to their den to host last season's finalists Rajasthan Royals in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams are coming off wins. CSK defeated Mumbai Indians, while the Royals outclassed Delhi Capitals. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to field. Notably, Dhoni will feature in his 200th match as CSK's skipper.

Here are the two teams

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, and Akash Singh.

Dhoni features in 200th match as CSK skipper

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja replaced Dhoni as skipper in the 2022 season. However, the latter reclaimed the role after CSK failed to deliver in the first half. Dhoni, who has led CSK to several momentous wins, has now become the first-ever player to captain a franchise in 200 matches. Rohit Sharma follows Dhoni with 146 matches (for Mumbai Indians).

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Chepauk Stadium pitch generally remains low and slow, aiding the spinners. Anything around the 165-run mark will be a suitable score. Batters will need to get accustomed to the pitch before they can score runs. 8.17 is the average run-rate batting first here in IPL. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

It is a rematch of the inaugural 2008 IPL final. Both sides have faced each other a total of 26 times in the tournament. CSK are ahead with 15 victories to their name, while RR have managed only 11 wins. In the last meeting, RR won by five wickets as they rode on Ravichandran Ashwin's 23-ball 40* to chase down 150.