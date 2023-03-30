Sports

Mohammed Shami set to complete 100 wickets in IPL: Stats

Mohammed Shami set to complete 100 wickets in IPL: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 30, 2023, 09:10 pm 2 min read

Shami has managed to claim 99 wickets in the IPL at an average of 29.19 and an economy rate of 8.51 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mohammed Shami is on the verge of completing 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shami can get to 100 IPL scalps when Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in match number one of the IPL 2023 season on Friday in Ahmedabad. Senior Indian pacer Shami was Gujarat's best bowler in their title-winning campaign last year. We present the stats.

Shami has 99 wickets under his belt

Shami has managed to claim 99 wickets in the IPL at an average of 29.19 and an economy rate of 8.51. He could become just the 10th pacer to attain the mark. Since IPL 2019, Shami's stocks in the cash-rich league have gained a lot of impetus. He has taken 15-plus wickets in each of the last four editions.

Shami's performance across the last 4 seasons has been impressive

Shami had a solid IPL 2019 season for Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings. He claimed 19 scalps at 24.68 from 14 matches. In IPL 2020, Shami took 20 wickets from 14 games at 23.00. In IPL 2021, he took 19 scalps at 20.78. In the IPL 2022 mega auction, Gujarat purchased Shami and he responded with 20 scalps at 24.40.

Shami's numbers in the 20-over format

Overall in the 20-over format, Shami has 162 scalps at 25.19 from 139 games. He has managed a solitary four-wicket haul. For India in T20Is, Shami has 24 scalps from 23 games at 29.62.