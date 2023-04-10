Sports

Revisiting finest run-chases of KKR in IPL history

Rinku Singh hammers five consectuive sixes as KKR stun GT (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rinku Singh scripted history on Sunday as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a heist versus Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 13 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw smothered Yash Dayal for five successive sixes when KKR needed 28 off the final five balls. He shattered many records during his sensational knock. Here we revisit some of KKR's finest chases.

A knock to remember from Rinku

Rinku came to the crease when KKR just lost Nitish Rana and were 128/3 while chasing 205. Rashid Khan's hat-trick in the 17th over meant the Knights were reduced to 155/7. While GT's win seemed a mere formality at this point, Rinku had other plans. He did the unimaginable, helping KKR achieve the highest target in the last over off an innings in IPL.

Rinku scripts these records

Rinku, who slammed an unbeaten 21-ball 48, is the first player ever in T20 history to hit five consecutive sixes in a run-chase (20th over). These were also the most runs scored off the 20th over (29) in a successful chase. He became the fourth batter after Chris Gayle, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rahul Tewatia to slam five sixes in an over in the IPL.

KKR vs SRH in 2019

KKR pulled off a similar miracle versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2019. Chasing 182 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, the Knights required 53 runs off in the last three overs. Miraculously, they crossed the line with a couple of deliveries to spare thanks to Andre Russell's unbeaten 19-ball 49. ﻿Shubman Gill (18* off 10 balls) also played a crucial hand.

KKR vs RCB in 2019

Another Andre Russell special in IPL 2019 was seen versus Royal Challengers Bangalore. As KKR needed 52 runs off 16 balls to chase 206, RCB's triumph seemed a mere formality. However, the Caribbean dasher had other plans, and his whirlwind knock of 48* (13 balls) powered KKR over the line with five balls to spare. Russell's last nine balls resulted in 6,6,6,1,6,6,6,4 and 6.

The epic IPL 2014 final

In a high-voltage IPL 2014 final, KKR required 200 to beat Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). As Robin Uthappa (5), the highest run-getter of that season, departed cheaply, the Knights were in a spot of bother. However, Manish Pandey's brilliant 94-run knock kept KKR in the hunt. They eventually crossed the line with three balls to spare and lifted their second trophy.

Triumph in IPL 2012

KKR lifted their maiden IPL trophy in 2012, defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final. Chasing 191, KKR lost their skipper Gautam Gambhir (2) early. Manvinder Bisla (89), who was selected ahead of Brendon McCullum, and Jacques Kallis (69) brought the side back in the hunt. Manoj Tiwary slammed Dwayne Bravo for two boundaries in the final over to win the game for KKR.