IPL 2023: Jos Buttler clocks his second fifty of season

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 08, 2023, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Buttler made 79 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Jos Buttler clocked a fiery fifty as Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 199/4 while batting first against Delhi Capitals in Match 11 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The swashbuckler slammed 79 off mere 51 deliveries (11 fours, one six). This was his second fifty of the season as he smashed 54 in RR's opener versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here are his stats.

A fine hand from Buttler

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. RR were off to a flier as Jaiswal (60) and Buttler were at their destructive best. Though RR lost a few wickets in the middle overs, Buttler held one end. He eventually fell prey to Mukesh Kumar in the penultimate over.

Buttler closing in on 3,000 runs

As mentioned, this was Buttler's second half-century of the season. Meanwhile, the dasher, who won the Orange Cap last season, has now raced to 2,983 runs in 85 games at 40.31 (SR: 151.03). The tally includes 17 fifties and five tons. Only Chris Gayle (6) boasts more IPL centuries. Notably, 2,456 of Buttler's IPL runs have come in RR colors.

Highest partnership with Jaiswal

Notably, Buttler and Jaiswal added 98 runs for the opening wicket. This is now their highest partnership in the IPL. Overall, the pair has accumulated 566 runs in 17 innings together at an average of 33.39. They have been involved in 50-plus partnerships five times.

A look at the innings summary

As mentioned, RR got off to a brilliant start thanks to Jaiswal and Buttler. Their efforts meant RR crossed the 100-run mark inside 10 overs. DC bowlers did well in the middle overs as the scoring rate came down substantially. Shimron Hetmyer (39*) played a fine cameo toward the end, bolstering RR's score. Pacer Mukesh Kumar (2/36) did well for DC.