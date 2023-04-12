Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 12, 2023, 06:20 pm 2 min read

In 13 innings, Dhawan has scored 113 runs versus Shami, striking at 148.68 (Photo credit: Twitter/@SDhawan25)

A cracking contest awaits fans in Mohali when Punjab Kings host Gujarat Titans in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on April 13. Both sides have picked up two wins and a defeat from three matches so far this season. With plenty of key players in the ranks, battles between individuals could set the tone. We decode the same.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Mohammed Shami

Shikhar Dhawan has been in top form in the IPL 2023 season, scoring 225 runs with the best score of 99*. Meanwhile, Gujarat pacer Mohammed Shami has six scalps from three games at 16.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 13 innings, Dhawan has scored 113 runs versus Shami, striking at 148.68. Notably, Shami is yet to dismiss Dhawan in the IPL.

Shubman Gill vs Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat opener Shubman Gill surpassed the 2,000-run mark in the IPL versus KKR in his side's previous encounter. In IPL 2023, he has scored 116 runs from three games at 38.66. Arshdeep Singh will look to outfox Gill early on. Arshdeep has six scalps from three games at 14.33 this season. Shubman has scored 37 runs from 29 balls off Arshdeep, being dismissed once.

Liam Livingstone vs Rashid Khan

Liam Livingstone, who has joined the PBKS squad, will shore up the middle-order. A big-hitter, his approach against an in-form Rashid Khan will be key. Across four innings, Livingstone has scored 26 runs off Rashid's bowling in the IPL, averaging 8.66. Rashid has dismissed Livingstone on three occasions already. Overall in the 20-over format, Livingstone has scored 129 runs, being dismissed four times.

Hardik Pandya vs Rahul Chahar

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya is set to return after missing the game versus KKR. A pivotal asset in Gujarat's middle order, Pandya will have his task cut out versus leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. In the IPL, Pandya has faced Chahar just once, scoring 10 runs from seven balls at a strike rate of 142.85. Chahar couldn't dismiss him.