Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT: Here is the statistical preview

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 12, 2023, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will face each other in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season (Source: Twitter/@SDhawan25)

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will face each other in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Thursday in Mohali. Both sides won their first two games in IPL 2023 before suffering defeats in their previous encounter. With plenty of top players in the mix, it promises to be a cracking affair. Here we look at the statistical preview.

1-1 in terms of H2H record

Gujarat and Punjab have a 1-1 record in terms of head-to-head clashes. Gujarat claimed a six-wicket win in the first meeting in IPL 2022. Punjab then won by eight wickets in the second encounter in the league stage.

A look at the ground stats

56 IPL matches have been played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Sides batting first have claimed 25 wins as compared to 31 for the teams batting second. The average score batting first here is 165.82. Gujarat Lions have tallied the best chase here 192/4 versus Punjab in 2017. Chennai Super Kings have posted the highest score here - 240/5 versus Punjab, 2008.

In-form Dhawan can slam his 50th IPL fifty

Shikhar Dhawan has been in top form in the IPL 2023 season and is the current Orange Cap holder. He has scored 225 runs at 225.00 with the best score of 99*. Dhawan, who has 49 fifties in the IPL can become the second player to hammer 50 fifties. David Warner leads the chart with 58 fifties. Dhawan has scored 6,469 runs at 36.13.

Rashid and Shami have been terrific

Gujarat duo Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami have been terrific with the ball. Rashid, who has the joint second-highest wickets in IPL 2023 (8), has managed to claim 27 scalps for Gujarat at 19.07. Pacer Mohammed Shami has 26 scalps for Gujarat (2nd-highest), including six scalps from three games in IPL 2023. Their overall wickets tally in IPL reads 120 and 105.

A look at Gujarat trio Pandya, Gill, and Rashid

Hardik Pandya can get to 2,000 IPL runs, having scored 1,976 at 29.49. In 10 games versus PBKS, Shubman Gill has 330 runs at 55.00. In 12 games versus PBKS, Rashid has managed 21 scalps at just 13.14.