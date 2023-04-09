Sports

Yash Dayal records the second-costliest spell in IPL history: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 09, 2023, 09:39 pm 2 min read

Yash Dayal finished with 0/69 against KKR (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In an unfortunate turn of events, Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal conceded 69 runs from his four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He was on the receiving end of Rinku Singh's onslaught of five successive sixes in the last over as the Knights defeated GT by three wickets. Here's more.

Tough day for Dayal

It was a tough day at the office for Dayal as he was costly right from the start. He conceded 38 runs off three overs before the infamous last over against Rinku. The last over saw him deliver full tosses in an attempt to find the yorker as Rinku slammed them for sixes. He tried a slower one but the result was the same.

Second-costliest IPL spell from Dayal

Dayal finished with 0/69, conceding 29 in his final over. The costliest spell in IPL is held by Basil Thampi, who conceded 70 runs for SRH against RCB in 2018. Ishant Sharma (SRH) vs CSK, Hyderabad, 2013 and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (KXIP) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2019, conceded 66 runs each. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav (DC) vs RCB, Delhi, 2013, gave away 65 runs.

A look at his career numbers

Dayal is yet to scalp a wicket this season in three matches. He claimed 0/12 and 0/14 in the last two games. However, after making his IPL debut last season for GT, he picked up 11 wickets and was instrumental in helping the team win the IPL. In IPL, he has 11 scalps from 12 matches at 35.55.

How did the match pan out?

GT won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite losing Wriddhiman Saha early, GT consolidated with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan as they added 67 runs. Vijay Shankar (63*) added the finishing touches as they posted 204/4. In response, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana stitched a 100-run stand before Rashid Khan claimed a hat-trick. Eventually, Rinku snatched the win in the last over.