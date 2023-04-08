Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs DC: David Warner elects to field

IPL 2023, RR vs DC: David Warner elects to field

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 08, 2023, 03:02 pm 2 min read

DC lost their first two games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Runners-up of the last season, RR started their campaign with a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad but lost to Punjab Kings in their subsequent assignment. DC suffered defeats in their first two games. Their skipper David Warner has won the toss and elected to field.

A look at the changes

Both sides have made some significant changes in their line-ups. For RR, Dhruv Jurel and Sandeep Sharma have been included in place of Devdutt Padikkal and KM Asif. As far as the DC camp is concerned, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, and Lalit Yadav have come in the place of Mitchell Marsh, Aman Hakim Khan, and Sarfaraz Khan.

Here are the two teams

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wicket-keeper), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

A look at the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record can't differentiate the two teams as both DC and RR own 13 wins apiece in 26 IPL meetings. However, the Capitals have won four of their last six matches versus the Jaipur-based team. Last season, the two sides met twice and claimed one victory apiece. Notably, RR finished as runners-up last season while DC failed to qualify for playoffs.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host this duel on Saturday afternoon (April 8). The pitch here is on the neutral side, with the average run rate of teams batting first being 7.66. Chasing sides have won eight of the 13 T20 games here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm onward.

Here are the key performers

Sanju Samson accumulated 97 runs combined in RR's first two games, striking at 170.18. Trent Boult has claimed 11 wickets in eight games versus DC. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed figures worth 4/17 in the SRH clash. Warner was among the runs in DC's first two games (93). Kuldeep Yadav owns seven wickets in as many games versus RR (ER: 6.96).