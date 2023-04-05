Sports

IPL 2023: PBKS compile 197/4 against RR; Prabhsimran, Dhawan dazzle

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 05, 2023, 09:33 pm 2 min read

Prabhsimran Singh hammered a 34-ball 60 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) racked up 197/4 against Rajasthan Royals in the eighth match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Shikhar Dhawan led the Kings from the front with an incredible half-century. He was at his absolute best. Earlier, Prabhsimran Singh hammered a 34-ball 60 to fuel PBKS's innings. Meanwhile, Jason Holder took 2/29 for the Royals.

Prabhsimran, Dhawan charge in Powerplay

PBKS were off to a flier after RR skipper Sanju Samson elected to field. Prabhsimran and Dhawan charged in the Powerplay, with the former being the aggressor. Prabhsimran collected 19 runs in the fourth over bowled by KM Asif. He was also dropped by Devdutt Padikkal on 44. Prabhsimran and Dhawan added 63/0 in the first six overs (Powerplay).

A fine knock by Prabhsimran

Prabhsimran was on song right from the start. He exhibited his array of shots in the Powerplay. The presence of Dhawan at the opposite end allowed the former to break free. Prabhsimran raced to his half-century in the eighth over off just 28 balls. It was his maiden half-century in the cash-rich league. Prabhsimran finished with 60 off 34 balls (4s: 7, 6s: 3).

50th fifty-plus scores in IPL

PBKS skipper Dhawan, who was dealing in singles initially, shifted gears once Prabhsimran departed. He accelerated while playing in the middle overs, completing his half-century off 36 balls. Dhawan now has 50 scores of fifty-plus in the IPL. He has become just the third player after David Warner and Virat Kohli with this feat. Dhawan eventually managed 86* off 56 balls.

Chahal overtakes Lasith Malinga

Yuzvendra Chahal was the second-most expensive bowler in the first innings, having leaked 50 runs in four overs. He dismissed Jitesh Sharma toward the end of his spell. With this, Chahal overtook legend Lasith Malinga (170) in terms of IPL wickets. Chahal, with 171 wickets, is only behind star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (183) on the wickets column.