Sports

IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore thrash Mumbai Indians: Key stats

IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore thrash Mumbai Indians: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 02, 2023, 11:12 pm 3 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season in style. Match number 5 of the IPL 2023 season saw MI post 171/7 with Tilak Varma scoring an unbeaten 84. Karn Sharma claimed two scalps for RCB. In response, a solid opening stand between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis handed RCB victory.

Here's the match summary

The visitors were off to a horrible start as they lost three wickets in the powerplay. Youngsters Varma and Nehal Wadhera added crucial runs. Post Wadhera's departure, Arshad Khan supported Varma, who was sensational for MI. Eventually, MI posted a competitive 171/5. In response, Kohli and Faf showed their class, adding 148 runs for the first wicket.

Varma slams career-best 84*

Varma's knock of 84 was laced with nine boundaries and four sixes. He came to the crease when MI were 20/3 inside the powerplay. He has now tallied 481 runs in IPL with 84* being his highest score. Varma recorded his 3rd IPL fifty. Notably, last season, Varma managed 397 runs in 14 matches at 36.09.

A unique record for Varma

As per Cricbuzz, Varma's 84* is the third-highest knock for a MI batter batting at number five or below. Only Hardik Pandya's 91 against KKR in 2019 and Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 87 against CSK in 2021 are above him.

Faf records his 26th IPL fifty; 500 runs for RCB

Faf scored a 43-ball 73 for RCB. His knock was laced with five fours and six sixes. Playing his 114th IPL match, Faf has raced to 3,476 runs at 34.76. He smashed his 26th IPL fifty, including four for RCB. Faf has now surpassed 500 runs for RCB since joining them last year. He has 541 runs at 33.81.

45th IPL fifty for Kohli

Kohli slammed an unbeaten 82 for RCB. He smashed six fours and five sixes. Kohli slammed his 45th IPL fifty and has raced to 6,706 runs at 36.04. He is now the first Indian player to record 50 scores of 50-plus in the IPL (also 5 tons). Meanwhile, Kohli has become the 3rd-highest scorer versus MI. He has 851 runs at 32.73.

A record stand on offer

Kohli and Faf's 148-run stand is RCB's 4th century-plus partnership versus MI in the IPL. It's also their best tally for the first wicket and second-best for any wicket versus MI. RCB recorded their 8th-best partnership in the IPL as well.

Here are the other records on offer

As per Cricbuzz, MI suffered an 11th consecutive defeat in their first match of the season. RCB have now claimed 5 wins in their last six matches versus MI. RCB have claimed a third win against MI at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium from 11 attempts. Dinesh Karthik (0) recorded his 14th IPL duck. It's the joint-highest alongside Mandeep Singh and Rohit Sharma.