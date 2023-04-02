Sports

Virat Kohli completes 50 scores of 50-plus in IPL: Stats

Virat Kohli completes 50 scores of 50-plus in IPL: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 02, 2023, 11:35 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli struck a match-winning 82* as Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Virat Kohli struck a match-winning 82* as Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in match number 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Kohli added a solid 148-run opening stand alongside skipper Faf du Plessis as RCB chased down MI's score of 171/7. Kohli has now smashed 50 scores of 50-plus in the IPL.

First Indian to record 50 scores of 50-plus

Kohli has now become the first Indian in IPL history to slam 50 scores of 50-plus. He smashed his 45th IPL fifty, besides Kohli also has five tons. Only David Warner has a better record than Kohli. On Saturday, Warner registered his 60th fifty-plus score. Warner has 56 fifties and four tons.

Kohli races to 6,706 runs in the IPL

Kohli slammed an unbeaten 82 for RCB. He smashed six fours and five sixes. Kohli has raced to 6,706 runs at 36.04. Meanwhile, Kohli has become the 3rd-highest scorer versus MI. He has raced to 851 runs at 32.73. Kohli clocked his 5th IPL fifty versus MI. He surpassed Suresh Raina, who managed 824 runs versus MI.

Kohli surpasses Finch in terms of career T20 runs

Kohli has raced to 11,408 runs in the 20-over format. He now has 86 fifties and five tons. Kohli surpassed former Aussie star Aaron Finch's tally of 11,392 runs. Kohli is now the 4th-highest scorer in the 20-over format.