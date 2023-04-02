Sports

David Warner smashes his 60th fifty-plus score in IPL: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 02, 2023, 12:48 pm 2 min read

Warner scored 56 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

David Warner scored a half-century, albeit in a losing cause, during Delhi Capitals's (DC) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The DC skipper smashed a 48-ball 56 in DC's 50-run defeat. Notably, this was Warner's 56th IPL fifty and 60th score of 50 or more in IPL. No other batter owns even 50 such scores. Here are his stats.

A cautious knock from Warner

Chasing 194 in Lucknow, DC got off to a fiery start before Mark Wood's stellar spell derailed their chase. Though wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Warner stood strong and touched the 50-run mark. He added 38 runs with Rilee Rossouw (30) for the fourth wicket. The veteran opener eventually fell prey to Avesh Khan in the 16th over.

A look at his numbers in IPL

With 5,937 runs in 163 games, Warner is currently the third-highest run-getter in IPL (SR: 140.42). Only Virat Kohli (6,624) and Shikhar Dhawan (6,284) are ahead of him. Among batters with at least 1,000 IPL runs, his average of 42.11 is only second to KL Rahul (47.52). The 36-year-old is the highest run-getter in the IPL among overseas players.

60 fifty-plus scores in IPL

As mentioned, Warner's tally of 60 fifty-plus scores is the highest for any player in IPL. Kohli and Dhawan trail him in this regard with 49 such scores apiece. Meanwhile, the Australian star owns 56 fifties and four centuries in the competition.

His numbers as captain

Warner, who powered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their only title in 2016, has enjoyed leadership responsibilities in IPL. In 70 IPL games as skipper, he has mustered 2,896 runs at 47.47 (SR: 141.68). The tally includes a ton and 27 fifties. Meanwhile, he is the fifth-highest run-getter for Delhi Capitals, having smoked 1,923 runs in 68 IPL matches at 32.05.

How did the game pan out?

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opt to bowl. Riding on Kyle Mayers's brilliant 73-run knock, LSG posted a challenging 193/6 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran (36) and Ayush Badoni (18) shined as well. In response, a superb bowling performance saw LSG tame the Capitals (143/9). No other DC batter besides Warner and Rossouw could touch the 20-run mark. Wood claimed a fifer (5/14).